Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

