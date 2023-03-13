Michael Lindsell Acquires 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,025 ($1,232.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($30,814.09).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,024.60 ($1,232.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,230 ($61,604.14).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,875 ($31,114.72).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($124,458.87).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.27) on Monday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 944 ($11.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,305 ($15.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,034.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,022.90. The company has a market cap of £2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.57.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.