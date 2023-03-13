Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 405,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $58.26 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

