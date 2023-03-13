Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MLYS opened at $16.28 on Monday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MLYS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

