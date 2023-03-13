NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:NC opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $63.19.
NACCO Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.92%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
