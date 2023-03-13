NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NC opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NACCO Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

