National Bankshares Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWM. CSFB upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

