National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 209.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

