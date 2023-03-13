Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

