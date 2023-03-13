Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 142 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $102.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

