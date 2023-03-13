Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

