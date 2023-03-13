Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,027,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after buying an additional 688,564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Novavax by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 606,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 382,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.52 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($11.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.