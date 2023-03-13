Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hayward by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock valued at $83,795,211. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hayward Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

