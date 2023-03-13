Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

