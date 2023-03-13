Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $31,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 139,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $160.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.