Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 519.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

