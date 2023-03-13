Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $47,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $195.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average is $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

