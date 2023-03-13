Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $57,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,077. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.34 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

