Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $59,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 580.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

