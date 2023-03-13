Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $30,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

