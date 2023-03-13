Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $37,000 Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 189,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $10.53 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

