Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $61,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $142.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

