Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $141.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

