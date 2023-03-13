Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $74.68 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

