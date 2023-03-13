Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $276.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.70. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

