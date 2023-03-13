NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.