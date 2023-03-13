Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 88,006 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Vistra worth $106,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 555,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,589,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,372,000 after purchasing an additional 509,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $24.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.