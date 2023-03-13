Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $292.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

