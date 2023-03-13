Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 198,743 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,743 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $74,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

