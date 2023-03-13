Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 554,454 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,454 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $107,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

