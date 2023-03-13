Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

