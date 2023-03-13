Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

