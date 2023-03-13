NewMarket Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $340.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NewMarket by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

