Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

