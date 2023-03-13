Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 279.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $420.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.24 and its 200 day moving average is $415.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,476. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

