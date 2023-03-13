Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 32,600 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

HLF opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

