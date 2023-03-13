Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,667 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,212 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

