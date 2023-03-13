Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tronox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tronox Price Performance

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

