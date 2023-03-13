Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $710,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

