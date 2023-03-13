Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$46.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.44.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

