NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.37% of NorthWestern worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.54%.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

