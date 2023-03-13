Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.2 %

NCLH opened at $14.06 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.