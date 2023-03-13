NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of NovoCure worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

