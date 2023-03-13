NuScale Power (SMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $35,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,596 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

