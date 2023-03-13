Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.