Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW opened at $13.64 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

