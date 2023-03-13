Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEA stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $179,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

