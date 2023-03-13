Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NAC stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,568,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

