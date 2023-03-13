Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NKG opened at $9.83 on Monday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

