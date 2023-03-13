Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMZ opened at $10.30 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

