Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of QQQX stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.85.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
