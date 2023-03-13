Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of QQQX stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

